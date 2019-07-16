A Stone Mountain man who was previously convicted of "multiple" felonies has been sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting a stolen gun in the parking lot of a Norcross hotel.
Jonathan Christopher Scott, 36, pleaded guilty in federal court on Valentine's Day to a felon being in possession of a stolen firearm, though was only recently sentenced.
The plea and sentences stems from a March 20, 2018 incident in which Norcross Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire at a local hotel, U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said.
"Upon arrival, (officers) were notified that Jonathan Christopher Scott had fired a handgun in the parking lot," Pak said. "The entire incident was captured on video, but Scott left the location prior to law enforcement's arrival."
Norcross officers were later notified that Scott had returned to the hotel, but when they tried to enter his room, he refused to answer, Pak said.
"After several attempts to contact him were unsuccessful, police obtained a search warrant, entered the hotel room and observed Scott walking away from the bathroom," Pak said. "Scott was detained and police located a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun inside of the water tank affixed to the toilet. The handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle in Henry County, Georgia on January 30, 2018."
Pak said convicted felons who have stolen guns "pose one of the most serious threats to public safety."
"His flagrant firing of the weapon showed he had no regard for citizens, or fear of the law," Pak said.
Norcross Police Chief Bill Grogan praised his officers for their work getting Scott off the streets.
“Thanks to our professional and hard-working officers, Mr. Scott was apprehended and his ability to harm others quelled," Grogan said. "I am extremely proud of every city of Norcross police officer for the tremendous service they provide this city every day. I am also thankful for the ATF’s efforts in this case. Their partnership is crucial to the success of local law enforcement."