If you're finding that COVID-19 has you on your way to putting on an extra 15 pounds Georgia Gwinnett College's director of wellness and recreation has some tips that could help you out during the quarantine.
Don't let the constant access to a refrigerator lull you into forgetting that physical activity is important, said Director Carl Woods.
“It’s a huge loss and almost depressing for some people when they can’t go to the gym every day,” said Woods. “But there are plenty of ways to stay active at home — and even people who don’t exercise regularly should set aside the time.”
Woods said physical activity also has positive effects on mental health, something people my grapple with during the crisis lockdown.
“It’s really important to do the basic things — drink water, walk before and after meals, and watch your meal consumption because our bodies aren’t burning as many calories as they normally would going to our places of work and back each day," he said. "Doing the physical basics can set you on the path to holistic health.”
For children physical activity may be more important, Woods said. The American Medical Association recommends children get 60 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per day.
“Find some family exercise time,” he said. “Have some fun with it. Go old school and play Red Light, Green Light, Simon Says, Red Rover, even good old tag — those basic game-playing exercises help children with coordination and cognitive development which are so important. Make them think they’re just having fun when they’re really out there running, jumping and getting a workout.”
Woods said house work or home improvement is a good, natural way to exercise.
Woods offered seven tips to keep your mind and body in shape during this national crisis:
• Get outside: Take a walk, jog, or do yard work. At this time most municipalities are encouraging their residents to use public trails and parks to stay healthy.
• Add a little movement to your everyday routine: Walk and converse on the phone instead of sitting, heel/toe raises at the kitchen sink, squats before sitting down, inline pushups on the steps as you go up, a few lunges down the hallway, etc.
• Use the internet in a different way: There are thousands of classes online for everyone at every fitness level that teach a spectrum of exercise programs, from CrossFit to yoga and everything in between.
• Do bodyweight exercises like push-ups, sit-ups and lunges, or use common household items for weight resistance.
• Don’t forget to stretch! Flexibility is very important for overall health, especially as you get older.
• Exercise your brain. Try downloading a meditation app to your smart device or doing brain-buster puzzles.
• Drink plenty of water.
