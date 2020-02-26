Despite her stage name, a DeKalb stripper known as "Chrissy the Doll" was less of a doll and more like "Chrissy the Thief," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Chrissy — whose real name is Valencia D. Williams — pleaded guilty to social security fraud in federal court, U.S. Attorney BJay Pak's office announced. Williams had been collecting $60,000 in disability payments, claiming she could not work because of anxiety and depression.
In reality, she was down at a club in DeKalb County where she worked as an exotic dancer, according to the feds.
“The Social Security Administration's SSI program is intended for individuals whose income is below the federal poverty guidelines, who are truly disabled, and cannot engage in work activity,” Pak said in a statement. “Williams was able to work and therefore she was not disabled. Moreover, the income she received by working would have likely rendered her ineligible for SSI. By getting SSI, when she did not qualify, she stole money from the most needy members of our communities: the poor and the disabled.”
Williams, who is from Lithonia, is scheduled to be sentenced in May before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy C. Batten.
According to the Department of Justice, Williams applied for disability in July 2010 and began receiving SSI benefits by claiming she had a major depressive disorder and a panic disorder.
Enter "Chrissy The Doll," Williams' on-stage alter ego.
Despite Williams' claims of being too depressed and panic-burdened to work, she obtained adult entertainment permits from DeKalb County in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 to perform as "Chrissy." In fact, "Chrissy" began appearing on the stage at Stoker's Adult Entertainment Club around September 2014.
A review was conducted in 2018 to see if Williams was still disabled. Justice department officials said she claimed at that time that she had not worked in years and stayed in her room 99% of the day.
In 2019, she told the Social Security Administration that she was bedridden and could only go out three days a week.
In truth, she was at Stoker's working the night shift, which meant she was regularly dancing until 4 a.m.
“This plea serves as a warning to anyone who would conceal earnings or medical improvement from the Social Security Administration so they can continue receiving payments,” said Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens, from the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General's Atlanta Field Division.
“My office is committed to ensuring the integrity of Social Security’s benefit programs, which are a lifeline for so many truly disabled people in this country.”
