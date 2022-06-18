Five alleged gang members indicted in federal court on Wednesday on racketeering and murder charges are accused of, among other things, killing two people who they thought might be police informants and stashing their bodies in a storage unit in Lawrenceville.
The indictments against Atlanta resident Philmon “Dolla Phil” Deshawn Chambers, 33; Athens resident Andrea “Light Brite” Paige Browner, 27; Stone Mountain resident Lesley “Grip” Chappell Green, 34; Lithonia resident Robert “Different” Maurice Carlisle, 33; and Decatur resident Shabazz “Lil L” Larry Guidry, 27, were handed down in the Federal Court for the Middle District of Georgia. They are allegedly members of the Gangster Disciplines and have been accused of being tied to the deaths of multiple people.
All five people were indicted on Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization conspiracy, better known as RICO. Chambers and Browner were also charged, however, with Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering-murder; the carry, use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and use of a firearm resulting in death.
“Among the crimes alleged in the indictment are three gang-related murders triggered by the murder of a Gangster Disciple member,” federal prosecutors said in a statement. “After that murder, other Gangster Disciples allegedly sought to identify and retaliate against those responsible for the victim’s death.”
The first person whose death is listed in the indictment is Athens resident Rodriguez Apollo Rucker, who was related to a suspect in the gang member’s murder. Prosecutors said Chambers allegedly followed Rucker to his residence and shot and killed him.
“Chambers allegedly held a ‘Position of Authority’ with the Gangster Disciples organization, which included overseeing members of the ‘Enforcement’ or ‘Elimination’ team (E-Team); Browner was allegedly a member of the ‘Sisters of the Struggle’ or ‘SOS,’ a parallel female component of the Gangster Disciple organization; Green allegedly was a member of the E-Team; Carlisle was a member of the GD organization; and Guidry allegedly held a ‘Position of Authority’ as the ‘Assistant Literature Coordinator,’” federal prosecutors said.
Chambers and Browner allegedly fled to Texas when Chambers was identified as a suspect in Rucker’s death. On is way of town, however, Chambers allegedly ordered the murders of Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson, who were believed to be police informants.
“Defendants Green, Guidry and Carlisle allegedly shot and killed Ruff and Jackson and left their bodies in a storage unit in Lawrenceville ... where they were discovered four months later,” prosecutors said.
Gwinnett police reported the discovery of Ruff and Jackson’s bodies at Extra Space Storage, which is located at 2040 Lawrenceville Highway, in March 2019. At the time, law enforcement said Ruff and Jackson were last seen alive in a Ford Expedition in December 2018. The Expedition was found in Lawrenceville two days after the pair was last seen.
Prosecutors did not say when Rucker was killed.
Gwinnett police announced charges had been filed against Chambers, Green, Carlisle and Guidry, as well as another person who was not listed in the federal indictment announcement, in May 2019.
Prosecutors said the FBI Athens Resident Agency Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Athens-Clarke County Police Department and Gwinnett County Police Department are working on the investigation into the case.
“These cases are being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts,” prosecutors said. “PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
“Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.”
