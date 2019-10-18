The 2020 Census is less than five months away, but officials at the U.S. Census Bureau are looking for workers now to help ensure every Gwinnett County resident is counted.
The Census Bureau will hold a hiring fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Gwinnett Justice And Administration Center, located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County officials said thousands of people are being recruited across the nation by the federal agency to fill positions such as census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff.
"Most 2020 Census positions will likely last several weeks," Gwinnett County officials said.
Census workers must be at least 18, a U.S. citizen and have a valid email address and Social Security number.
Anyone who applies for a census position at the job fair must, in addition to completing a job application, undergo a criminal background check and answer assessment questions.
They will also have to commit to undergo training and be willing to work flexible schedules that could include days, nights and weekends.
Census job details are available at 2020census.gov/jobs.