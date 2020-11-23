A local operator of a Dunkin' location in Suwanee agreed to pay more than $1,000 in back wages after federal investigators began asking questions about sick leave that was denied to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division recently announced the agreement made with the restaurant, which is operated by Suwanee-based Boston Coffee Inc. The federal agency said the restaurant, which investigators accused of violating the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, paid $1,040 in back pages to the employee as part of the agreement.
“The U.S. Department of Labor is protecting the American workforce during the coronavirus pandemic by ensuring employers comply with all of the requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” Atlanta-based Wage and Hour Division District Director Steven Salazar said. “The Wage and Hour Division encourages employers to use the multiple tools we offer to gain a clear understanding of their responsibilities under this new law, and avoid violations.”
The Dunkin' worker went into self-quarantine after testing positive for the disease, but the restaurant's owners denied the worker emergency paid sick leave, according to the Department of Labor.
That move by Boston Coffee, the federal agency said, constituted a violation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The agency did not specify when the employee tested positive for COVID-19, or the specific address for the store.
Investigators from the Wage and Hour Division contact the employer about the issue, and the company not only agreed to pay the back wages, but also comply with the requirements laid out in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in the future.
The Department of Labor said the act was created to offer tax credits to employers with less than 500 employees who provided employees with "paid leave for the employee’s own health needs or to care for family members."
The tax credits are used to reimburse the employers for the paid leave "while at the same time ensuring that workers are not forced to choose between their paychecks and the public health measures needed to combat the virus," federal officials said.
Corporate officials from Dunkin' said they have no involvement in the operation of individual restaurants — but they added there is an expectation that local owners will not violate any laws.
“All Dunkin' restaurants are independently owned and operated by franchisees who are responsible for making their own business decisions, including but not limited to hours of operation, employee wages and the benefits they offer their employees," the company said in a statement. "They are required to comply with all applicable local, state and federal laws.”
