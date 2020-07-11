A Snellville woman has been indicted on on several charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, in connection with a theft ring accused of stealing equipment from a U.S. military base in Afghanistan.
Varita V. Quincy was indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia on one count of theft of property of value to the United States, one county of making false official statements and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit theft of property of a value to the United States.
Quincy was a military contractor and the thefts occurred on a military installation in Kandahar, Afghanistan. The U.S. Department of Justice said she was working at Kandahar Airfield.
"According to the indictment, between late 2014 and mid-2015, Quincy, Larry J. Green of Chesapeake, Virginia, and others conspired to steal equipment and military material while working for a government contractor operating on Kandahar Airfield, in Kandahar, Afghanistan," prosecutors said. "Kandahar Airfield was used by U.S. military forces to support missions throughout Afghanistan."
Prosecutors said Green would identify equipment he wanted to steal and then negotiated with other people who were outside the installation for the sale of those items. This included vehicles, generators, refrigerators as well as other equipment.
"Green pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in this theft ring," prosecutors said. "As a critical part of the conspiracy, Quincy created fictitious documents that allowed unknown and unvetted persons to access the installation and to remove the stolen items from the installation, thereby defeating vital security protocols and placing civilian and military personnel at risk. Quincy shared in the profits of the stolen items."
