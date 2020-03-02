A federal District Court judge rejected a request from civil rights groups who were seeking to force Gwinnett County to open its satellite early voting sites this week for the presidential preference primary election.
Early voting for the March 24 presidential primary, in which Democrats in Gwinnett county and across the rest of Georgia will help decide their party's nominee for president, began Monday. In Gwinnett County, there has been a dispute between the Board of Elections and the county government over early voting, however.
The elections board wanted three full weeks of early voting at the county's election headquarters in Lawrenceville as well as all seven satellite early voting sites. What county commissioners approved as part of the 2020 county budget, however, was for the first seven days of early voting for the presidential primary to be at the headquarters only, with the satellite locations opening March 9.
The Gwinnett NAACP, the Georgia NAACP and the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda filed the lawsuit last week, asking U.S. District Court Judge Steven Grimberg to issue an injunction that would force Gwinnett to use the early voting schedule the elections board requested, rather than the one approved by county commissioners in January. A hearing on the matter was heard in the U.S. District Court in Atlanta on Monday afternoon.
Grimberg said not offering early voting at the satellite locations this week is not a constitutional violation.
"Just because the right to vote is fundamental does not mean you have the right to vote in any particular manner," Grimberg said.
