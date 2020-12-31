The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Johns Creek on Dec. 22.
According to the FBI, the suspect robbed Fifth Third Bank, located inside the Kroger store at 10945 State Bridge Road. FBI officials said that just after 1 p.m. the suspect walked to the bank counter, pointed a gun at the teller and gave the teller a note that announced a robbery and demanded money.
The suspect then gave the teller a grocery bag and ordered the teller to put the money in the bag, the FBI said. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male in his 20's who is about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie wrapped tightly around his face, a dark jean jacket over the hoodie, dark-colored pants, and dark colored sneakers with white soles.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a Crime Stoppers tip online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.