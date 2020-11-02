A man accused of robbing multiple banks in Gwinnett County, and firing a gun inside those banks, in recent months has been captured, the FBI announced on Monday.
Lawrenceville resident Eric Letman, 55, is facing federal bank robbery charges in connection with four incidents that happened at banks in Lawrenceville, Dacula and Grayson on four occasions between June and October. He was arrested on Friday after a teller at a bank in Dacula noticed a vehicle the FBI had previously announced was tied to the other robberies.
"A teller at a bank in Dacula noticed a suspicious vehicle driving around the bank," FBI officials said. "The teller recognized it as the suspect vehicle from news reports last Wednesday on four previous robberies."
Gwinnett County police responded to a 911 call from the teller and stopped the vehicle, and Letman was arrested. The FBI said evidence allegedly connecting the suspect to the robberies was found in the vehicle.
Gwinnett County jail records show five armed robbery charges against him.
