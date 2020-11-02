Eric Letman

Eric Letman

A man accused of robbing multiple banks in Gwinnett County, and firing a gun inside those banks, in recent months has been captured, the FBI announced on Monday.

Lawrenceville resident Eric Letman, 55, is facing federal bank robbery charges in connection with four incidents that happened at banks in Lawrenceville, Dacula and Grayson on four occasions between June and October. He was arrested on Friday after a teller at a bank in Dacula noticed a vehicle the FBI had previously announced was tied to the other robberies.

"A teller at a bank in Dacula noticed a suspicious vehicle driving around the bank," FBI officials said. "The teller recognized it as the suspect vehicle from news reports last Wednesday on four previous robberies."

Gwinnett County police responded to a 911 call from the teller and stopped the vehicle, and Letman was arrested. The FBI said evidence allegedly connecting the suspect to the robberies was found in the vehicle.

Gwinnett County jail records show five armed robbery charges against him.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.