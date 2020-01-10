The FBI announced Friday that it is offering a cash reward for information on the fatal shooting of a retired Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputy who was killed during a recent attempted robbery at an auto parts store in Buford.
The federal law enforcement agency is offering $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Felix Cosme, according to Gwinnett police. It is the second reward offered for information on the fatal shooting, which occurred Wednesday night at the O'Reilly's Auto Parts store on Hamilton Mill Road.
Atlanta Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
"(The FBI's) reward money is separate from the award offered by Atlanta Crime Stoppers," Gwinnett police said.
News of federal law enforcement getting involved in the investigation into Cosme's death came shortly after details of the retired deputy's funeral were announced.
The Gwinnett Sheriff's Office said retired Sgt. Felix Cosme's funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory's Buford chapel. A visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Cosme was shot by a would-be robber at the O-Reilly's Auto Parts store where he worked on Hamilton Mill Road in Buford Wednesday night. Cosme tried to intervene when the suspect tried to force a female employee at the store to open a cash drawer, according to Gwinnett police.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken over this senseless shooting," Cosme's family said in a statement released by the Sheriff's Office. "We wish to thank the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and GBI law enforcement officials for their immediate attention to the crime scene and the pending investigation working to identify the killer, co-conspirators, and other known associates.
"We know the diligent efforts of these hard working professionals will ensure this killer is brought to justice."
Cosme's family said Crowell Brothers Funeral Home offered to perform the deputy's funeral for free after news of the circumstances of his death were released.
The retired deputy will be buried at Alta Vista Cemetery.
"We also express our gratitude to the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home for generously providing their funeral services at no cost," the deputy's family said. "Their thoughtful contribution is a gift not only to our family, but to the entire law enforcement community."
Cosme had been in law enforcement for decades. His obituary listed stints with the Macon and Charleston police departments, as well as the Newburg Police Department in New York. He worked for the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office as a deputy from 2006 until 2015.
In his obituary, he is called a hero for the way he died. He was also remembered for "his love of motorcycles, dogs and horses" as well as the fact that he "always had a smile for everyone and was respected and loved by everyone who knew him."
Cosme's family is asking well-wishers to make donations to the Society of Humane Friends of Georgia in his memory at www.sohfga.com/support-us.html in lieu of flowers.
The family is also encouraging law enforcement to attend the funeral on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a suspect has not yet been named in Cosme's death.
Gwinnett police have asked anyone who has information about the attempted robbery and shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, the FBI at 770-216-3000 or Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters should reference Case No. 20-002382.
