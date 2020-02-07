Several metro Atlanta police departments are joining the FBI in looking for a serial armed robber who has struck several Family Dollar locations in the metro area in the last month.
The FBI said the robbery suspect is considered dangerous and law enforcement is asking for the public's help in identifying the man. One of the seven robberies occurred in Tucker, while the other robberies happened in Atlanta, Brookhaven, Decatur, Lithonia, and Scottdale between Jan. 9 and Feb. 2.
The DeKalb County, Brookhaven, College Park, Lithonia and Clarkston police departments are joining the FBI in seeking the public's help in the case.
"The suspect is described as black male, (5-feet, 8-inches) to (5-feet, 9-inches) tall, about 150 (pounds), and typically wears a dark-color hooded sweatshirt under a dark-color puffy jacket, dark pants and tan-color Timberland-style boots," FBI officials said in a statement.
"He is armed with a hand gun and orders employees to open the safe and takes the money inside."
The robberies the suspect is believed to have been involved in took place on the follow dates:
Jan. 9: 3460 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., Scottdale
Jan. 16: 3201 Tucker Norcross Rd., Tucker
Jan. 21: 5404 Covington Highway, Decatur
Jan. 22: 3412 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven
Jan. 23: 1616 Virginia Ave., Atlanta
Jan. 31: 6871 Main St., Lithonia
Feb. 2: 1125 N. Indian Creek Drive, Lithonia
Tipsters who have information about the suspect or the robberies can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.