The FBI is looking for a man who allegedly robbed three banks in Gwinnett County on four occasions, and fired a gun during three of those bank robberies.
The man is accused of robbing banks in the Lawrenceville, Dacula and Grayson areas on June 15, Aug. 26, Aug. 27 and then again on Monday. One of the banks, PNC Bank is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
The suspect is being described by federal investigators only as being a Black man who is roughly between 50- and 60-years-old. They have released surveillance photos of the suspect.
On June 15, allegedly entered the PNC Bank located at 1034 Old Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville while wielding a hand gun and demanded money before firing two shots into a wall above the tellers.
On Aug. 26, he allegedly entered the Regions Bank located at 1985 Gravel Springs Rad in Dacula with a handgun and demanded money from the tellers, who did not comply with the demand.
On Aug. 27, he allegedly entered the Bank OZK, at 2001 Grayson Highway in Grayson, with a handgun and demanded money before firing single shot into the wall behind the teller who responded to his demand.
On Monday, he returned to the PNC Bank on Old Peachtree Road with a handgun and demanded money before firing two shots into a wall near the tellers who complied with his request.
FBI officials said the suspect may have been driving a black Chrysler 300.
Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
