The FBI announced on Thursday that they believe a former Gwinnett County resident and lab owner who allegedly violated his pre-trial release while facing fraud charges in New Orleans may be back in the Atlanta area, and they are asking for help to find him.

Federal officials said Khalid Ahmed Satary was indicted on several charges in the New Orleans-based United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in September 2019. He was one of 35 people indicted at that time for their involvement in a scheme where about $2.1 billion in claims were filed with Medicare for fraudulent cancer gene tests for elderly people.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.