The FBI announced on Thursday that they believe a former Gwinnett County resident and lab owner who allegedly violated his pre-trial release while facing fraud charges in New Orleans may be back in the Atlanta area, and they are asking for help to find him.
Federal officials said Khalid Ahmed Satary was indicted on several charges in the New Orleans-based United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in September 2019. He was one of 35 people indicted at that time for their involvement in a scheme where about $2.1 billion in claims were filed with Medicare for fraudulent cancer gene tests for elderly people.
A warrant for Satary's arrest was issued on Nov. 23 for the pre-trial release violation. The FBI field office in Miami is leading the search for Satary, but anyone who knows where he is located can contact any FBI office, including the one in Atlanta.
"Khalid Satary is wanted out of New Orleans area for health care fraud among other charges," FBI officials in Atlanta said on Thursday. "He may be in the Atlanta area. He lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019."
At the time of the 2019 indictment, federal officials called it one of the largest health care fraud schemes they have ever seen. The charges from the case were spread across five federal court districts in Louisiana, Georgia and Florida.
Satary, in particular, is facing the following charges: conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud; health care fraud; conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks; and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
Satary was running Clio Laboratories, which was located in the Gwinnett Progress Center on Hurricane Shoals Road, when the indictment came down.
In addition to the Atlanta area, other places the FBI said Satary may have headed to include: Houston, Texas; Delray Beach, Fla.; and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
