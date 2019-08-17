Charles and Clay Gridley, father and son, have done their share of home brewing. Charles, a Georgia Tech chemical engineering graduate, used to go with Clay to college games, where they’d sample a wide variety of beers and even bring along some of their latest home brews to share with friends.
Now, in Clay’s words, their love for brewing is nothing short of a “hobby gone wild.”
In December 2018, the Gridleys opened Johns Creek’s only brewery — and the only father-son outfit as such in Georgia by their knowledge. It’s called Six Bridges Brewing, and it has since taken off in all the right ways, according to Clay.
Six Bridges currently occupies a 12,000 square foot warehouse in Johns Creek that is a combination brewery, manufacturing facility and bar all in one.
The business brews many New England-style IPAs as well as kettle sours, various stouts and an easy-drinking golden ale — or “lawnmower beer” as Clay calls it.
The Gridleys determined Johns Creek was an ideal site for their father-son brewery after talking with the city as well as community groups about the prospect.
One of those community groups actually helped the Gridleys come up with the name, Six Bridges.
“That name just jumped right off the page,” Clay recalled, adding that what they liked about it was the fact that it was a nod to some of the founding families of the area where Johns Creek is now situated.
“The farmers set up roads straight to the river, because it was a trading post,” Clay said. “Those initially started as ferries across, but eventually became bridges named after the farmers — six bridges.”
While December 2018 was the brewery’s opening date, the father and son started working to put the plan together way back in December 2016. There were many considerations “other than just making beer,” Clay said, including infrastructure, licensing and capital fundraising.
Clay also attended a workshop in 2017 with the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild that provided much inspiration as well as a little healthy fear at embarking on the new endeavor.
“It was great getting with a group of other like-minded people trying to do the same thing,” Clay said. “It was inspiring but also at the same time terrifying, because you learn, ‘Oh crap, there’s a lot more to it than just brewing beer.”
But at the heart of it, brewing beer is what they love and keeps them going at Six Bridges — that, and seeing people enjoy it.
“It’s very rewarding for somebody to come in (to the taproom) and say ‘I don’t drink craft beer,’ and either us or the staff will patiently work with that person … to match them up with one they’ll love,” Charles said.
He added: “Everybody has a beer; you just have to find it. We’ve been very successful with everybody who comes in here in that regard.”
Regular Six Bridges Brewing taproom customer Parker Shelato of Sugar Hill said he loves it there.
“They’ve really stepped up and provided something wonderful … it’s a great product, and they’ve done a great job with the front of the house. They’re phenomenal when people walk in. It’s a good, relaxing environment that never feels pretentious, and you always feel welcome there,” Shelato said.
Clay said brewing beer that satisfies customers will always be a big draw.
“I love creating something and seeing it all the way through — from the idea, the concept and the whole supply chain involved, all the way to when it finally gets into package and seeing how much people enjoy it,” Clay said. “It’s a great sense of accomplishment, and we really love what we do.”
Six Bridges Brewing is located at 11455 Lakefield Drive, Suite 300. Their beer can be purchased on location or found at several package stores around the city and beyond. For more information, including taproom hours, visit www.sixbridgesbrewing.com.