Gwinnett County Police officials recognized Otto Ortiz, front right, and his son, Anderson, this past week for their efforts to help a police officer who was attacked by a robbery suspect near their home in July.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

Gwinnett County police are highlighting a father and son duo who put their lives at risk to help a police officer while he was being attacked by a gun-wielding robbery suspect in July.

Police Chief J.D. McClure recognized Otto Ortiz and his son, Anderson, this past week during the Gwinnett Police Department’s Awards and Promotional Ceremony. The incident that prompted the Ortiz family to help an officer occurred on July 25 during an armed robbery at a Stop and Save in unincorporated Duluth. The suspect, who was identified as Atlanta resident Derrick Sutton, 38, allegedly beat a clerk at the store, which is located at 4601 Satellite Boulevard, and fled the scene.

