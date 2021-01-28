Georgia Gwinnett College's campus in Lawrenceville was on lockdown for nearly an hour and teachers and students are being told to barricade doors after a a person was fatally shot near the campus.

The campus sent out an alert to school community at about 10:40 a.m. to seek shelter, although GGC later said that was when a "soft" lockdown began, and that a subsequent "hard" lockdown began at 11:18 a.m.

The lockdown was lifted at 11:29 a.m., college officials said.

"As a precaution, police have increased campus patrols. GGC students, faculty and staff reported no injuries," GGC spokeswoman Jacqueline todd said.

After the lockdown at GGC began, Gwinnett County police quickly sent out an alert about a shooting at the Sugar Mill Apartments, located at 855 Walther Boulevard, which is just off campus. One person was was shot in front of an apartment and died at the scene, Cpl. Collin Flynn said.

That incident sent GGC into a frenzy.

"Violent threat on GGC campus," an alert on the college's website, similar to one sent by text to the campus community at 10:40 a.m., stated at 11 a.m. "Find safe area, LOCK and BARRICADE doors. If near a building ENTER. Police responding. Updates to follow. Employees report your status to your supervisor."

GGC officials said the shooting suspect was described only as being African-American male who was wearing a white t-shirt and "dirty" sweatpants.

(1) comment

guest121
guest121

That's crazy

