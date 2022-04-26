A fatal accident that involved multiple vehicles on Lawrenceville Highway, near Lilburn, last week remains under investigation, according to a Gwinnett County police spokesman.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the Lilburn resident Karima Dayani, 35, was killed in the accident, which occurred on April 18. The police department’s accident investigation unit still has an open investigation into the incident.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported last week that police were looking for the at-fault driver who fled the scene on foot.
The incident occurred when the first vehicle involved in the accident rear-ended a second vehicle on Lawrenceville Highway at Gober Road. The collision caused the second vehicle to lose control. Dayani was driving a third vehicle and tried to avoid hitting the second vehicle.
As a result of trying to avoid hitting the second vehicle, Dayani’s vehicle ended up crossing the roadway and hitting a fourth vehicle head on.
Winderweedle said there were no other serious injuries reported, other than Dayani’s injuries.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.