Southbound lanes on Centerville Highway were shut down temporarily Wednesday morning while police responded to a fatal accident.
Gwinnett police announced the lane closure just before 8:30 a.m. In a tweet, police said there had been a fatal accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Centerville Highway, also known as state route 124, and Bethany Church Road.
The lanes were reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m.
