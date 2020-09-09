police Lights (copy)
Southbound lanes on Centerville Highway were shut down temporarily Wednesday morning while police responded to a fatal accident.

Gwinnett police announced the lane closure just before 8:30 a.m. In a tweet, police said there had been a fatal accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Centerville Highway, also known as state route 124, and Bethany Church Road.

The lanes were reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m.

