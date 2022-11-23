The Christmas season is all about tradition. And there are few traditions more noteworthy a family trip to pick out this year’s Christmas tree.

One of the most popular spots in Northeast Georgia for tree shopping is Jack’s Creek Christmas Tree Farm & Nursery, located in the Oconee County town of Bishop, about 50 miles from downtown Lawrenceville. It may be more of a drive than some people would like, but it’s well worth the trip for the 40 acres of trees to choose from.