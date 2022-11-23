In addition to the choose-and-cut option, Jack’s Creek Tree Farm also has other diversions to offer, including hay rides through the Tunnel of Lights, farm animals and visits from Santa Claus on the weekends.
Photo: Jack's Creek Tree Farm
Visitors to Jack’s Creek Tree Farm have two options when it comes to trees – they can purchase one already hewn or they can venture out and cut down one of their own.
The Christmas season is all about tradition. And there are few traditions more noteworthy a family trip to pick out this year’s Christmas tree.
One of the most popular spots in Northeast Georgia for tree shopping is Jack’s Creek Christmas Tree Farm & Nursery, located in the Oconee County town of Bishop, about 50 miles from downtown Lawrenceville. It may be more of a drive than some people would like, but it’s well worth the trip for the 40 acres of trees to choose from.
Mark Batchelor, who with his brother-in-law Damon Malcom owns and operates Jack’s Creek Farm, sold his first Christmas tree more than 40 years ago while at junior at Morgan County High School in Madison. Batchelor said that last year, Jack’s Creek Tree Farm sold about 2,500 trees and he expects to sell close to 3,000 this season.
“I think it will be a good year,” said Batchelor, who sold his first tree in 1979. “Everything costs more and we can’t do a lot about it. But we’re working toward that end, that it will be a good year.
“We sold somewhere around 2,500 trees last year. We normally do that every year, but it depends on the weather conditions. If it rains over a weekend, it really affects our business. But through the course of a normal season (2,500 trees) is about where we are.”
The Christmas tree business should be on rebound from the last few COVID-centric years. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there were about 26.2 million trees sold in 2019 with about 21 million sold last year. Patrons can expect to pay higher prices as well, as much as 5% to 15% more.
“The trees will cost a little more because shipping is a little higher,” said Batchelor, noting the high price of diesel fuel. “We’re having to pay more for them, so we have to pass it along to the trees a little bit so we can stay where we are. Most people will understand, but everything costs more and that’s just the way it is.”
Visitors to Jack’s Creek Tree Farm have two options when it comes to trees – they can purchase one already hewn or they can venture out and cut down one of their own. Batchelor said the farm started selling Frasier Firs (which come from North Carolina and are referred to as “the Cadillac of Christmas Trees”) in the late 1980s and it has proven to be one of their most popular items.
“The Fraiser Firs and the cypress are the most popular trees,” said Batchelor, noting that Carolina Sapphire and Red Cedar trees are also in-demand options. “The Murray Cypress is the most popular field tree and we sell about as many Frasier Firs as we do field trees.
“On Frasier Firs, we’ll get the tree for them and we’ll shake it and net it and tie it down on the car. On the field trees we normally let the customer do it unless they need help. We have hand saws we lend out to them if they don’t have a saw.”
“The hayrides with Santa Claus, we’re still doing that every year,” he said. “Rides are $2 apiece. It used to be $1 apiece but diesel (fuel) is so high. We’re just going up a little bit to pay for the diesel.”
While the Bishop farm is a popular destination for Athens-area residents, Batchelor said they see families from all over the area.
“We have a lot of people come from the Gwinnett area and from Winder, Walton County, Athens, Buckhead and Lake Oconee,” he said. “We pull from a lot of different directions and everyone is welcome.”
Starting Saturday, Nov. 19, Jack’s Creek Christmas Tree Farm & Nursery is selling Christmas trees every day until Saturday, Dec. 17. The farm is open for business from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 706-343-1855 or visit www.jackscreekfarm.com
