Although Pete Pelfrey and Mishi Lee pursued decidedly different disciplines during their years on the Atlanta campus of the Savannah College of Art and Design, both students have some interesting connections, most notably their outstanding academic achievements.
Pelfrey, from Auburn, was named the valedictorian of SCAD’s Class of 2021, while Lee, who grew up in Lawrenceville and graduated from Peachtree Ridge High School in 2017, was named salutatorian. SCAD’s graduation ceremony was held Friday and featured Emmy-winning actor, writer and comedian Dan Levy (from “Schitt’s Creek”) providing the virtual commencement address.
Beyond high achievement, perhaps the most notable connection between Pelfrey and Lee concerned the support they received from their families while studying at SCAD.
Pelfrey, who earned diplomas in graphic design and photography, said his wife Jessica and children Truan and daughter Kalla were instrumental in helping him achieve his goals.
“My family has been tremendous all the way,” said Pelfrey, 39, who graduated from Jackson County High School in 2000 and spent seven years in military intelligence before enrolling at SCAD. “My wife is a Georgia pre-K teacher in Gwinnett County and she has helped me come up with ideas for projects and she’s my behind-the-scenes muse, giving me that extra push I need to get an idea in my head and really run with it.
“And my kids being able to see me continuing to go to school like this … it shows them that education never ends and you’re always still learning.”
Lee, whose diploma is in animation, said her brother Michael Lee got her on the road to the arts by teaching her to draw at a young age. She added that her mother An Lee and father Sang Ho Lee have always nurtured her future dreams.
“They always pushed me and encouraged me to put my academics first because my academics were the only thing that was purely mine,” said Lee, who is the first person in her family to graduate from an American university. “It all depended on me, so I took it really seriously from Day 1 in kindergarten. Finally graduating is a great feeling and I owe it all to my family.”
Both Lee and Pelfrey said they were excited about graduation and were humbled by receiving honor-graduate laurels.
“It’s such a great honor,” said Lee. “I feel like I’ve made my family proud. I feel like I made my grandma proud. She was the only daughter of six kids and the only child in her family to go to college in postwar Korea. And my aunt was the valedictorian of her class in her Korean university. So to live up to that legacy is just a huge honor.”
“It feels great,” said Pelfrey. “It’s something I didn’t really expect but I did work my hardest. In everything I do I really try my best and put my best foot forward. It wasn’t really a surprise with all things considered, but I didn’t expect it.”
While Lee is set to begin the all-important post-grad job hunt (and is mulling applying for the Disney training program), Pelfrey plans to grow his existing businesses – R2P Designs and Peter David Studios – that he’s been running out of his home.
“I’m going to build them up but I haven’t focused on them too much because I wanted to put all my efforts into school and my family,” said Pelfrey, who began his pursuit of higher education some 20 years ago. “Now that I’m finished, I plan to put more effort into them. I’ve done some cool projects, which is something I’ve always done, working with local businesses on small projects. I plan to continue to do that, to stay local and work with local companies.”
Lee and Pelfrey agreed that their SCAD experiences turned out to be much greater than they had originally hoped.
“There have definitely been lots of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change a single thing I experienced,” said Lee, who as a senior served as president of the school’s LGBT+ Community Club. “I think my favorite memories involve all the late nights with my classmates and teammates and the all-nighters in the TV animation room. There was a great sense of collaboration and connection between everyone. That’s something that will stick with me for sure in remembering SCAD and in moving forward.”
“SCAD works hard to give you different tools and opportunities and there’s knowledge you can really work from and build on, and that’s great,” said Pelfrey. “With prior college experience, I know what some institutions are like – it’s very cut-and-dried and they give you information and that’s it. There’s not a lot of texture along with it.
“But SCAD really pushes to go that extra mile. They provide opportunities you wouldn’t expect from a school. They push you to go outside your comfort zone and they push you to go out and try new things and that’s the great thing – they don’t want to teach you just the basics. They want to make sure you’re developing your entire creative side and a focusing on more than just what’s in a book.”
