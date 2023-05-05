A Gwinnett County family smiles as it is reunited with its long lost dog, Teddy, at the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement shelter in Lawrenceville on Wednesday. Teddy had been missing for nearly three years.
Photo: Gwinnett County
Members of a Gwinnett County family were reunited this week with a family member they thought they’d never see again: their long lost dog.
The family’s dog, Teddy, went missing nearly three years ago. His family searched for him — he had been microchipped as precaution to identify him if he ever got lost — but the search failed to lead to him. The family eventually gave up any hope that they’d ever find him.
And, then a miracle happened.
Teddy turned up on Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement’s doorstep. The shelter in Lawrenceville has the ability to read microchips so the staff scanned for one and found the family’s information. They contacted the family and arranged for a reunion with Teddy, which took place on Wednesday.
“This heartwarming story emphasizes the importance of microchipping your pets to increase the chances of being reunited with them if they ever get lost,” Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division Director Vernon Sawyer said.
Gwinnett County officials said the Animal Welfare and Enforcement Shelter offers microchipping for dogs and cats at no cost when they are adopted from the shelter. The chip is usually implanted under the pet’s skin, between the shoulder blades, and it contains an identification number which can be scanned to identify the pet’s owner.
County officials said they are currently waiving all adoption fees at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center in Lawrenceville in an effort to encourage Gwinnettians to adopt a pet from the shelter, or at least became an animal foster parent.
