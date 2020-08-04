The family of a recent high school graduate who was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in Suwanee last month is increasing the amount of money that is being offered as a reward for information on the teen's murder.
Suwanee police said William Slade Petty, 18, was stabbed multiple times while he was standing outside the rear of his apartment building on McGinnis Ferry Road on July 27. There was already a reward being offered by Crime Stoppers, but Petty's family is supplementing that in hopes that it will lead police to the teen's killer.
"The family of William Slade Petty has contributed an additional $8,000 to Crime Stoppers $2,000 Reward, bringing the total to $10,000," Suwanee Police Lt. Robert Thompson said.
Police have said they believe there are individuals who know why Petty was stabbed, and who stabbed him, and they are hoping the increased reward money will cause those people to step forward.
Anyone who has information about the identity of Petty's murderer, or a motive for the killing, is asked to call detectives at 470-360-6735 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. The reward money is for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters are asked to reference Suwanee Police case No. 2020-01502.
