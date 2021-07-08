The family of a 23-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on McGinnis Ferry Road in Johns Creek last month is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who hit him.
The reward of up to $10,000 that is being offered by the family of Richard Bartlett III is in addition to a $2,000 reward that Crime Stoppers is offering for information on the driver's identity and whereabouts. Johns Creek police have also announced that a mobile digital sign will be traveling around the area to solicit tips.
"The family of the victim, Richard Bartlett III, with the City of Johns Creek Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance," Johns Creek police said in an announcement on Facebook. "We are asking for any information about the vehicle or driver responsible for the hit and run that resulted in the death of Richard Bartlett III."
Bartlett was killed after he was hit on McGinnis Ferry Road, near the Chattahoochee River, at about 9:38 p.m. on June 2. He had pulled over onto the side of the road and was securing a mattress on top of his car when he was hit.
The case is personal for the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, which is helping to amplify Johns Creek police's calls for tips. Bartlett's mother is a sheriff's deputy in Gwinnett. Bartlett is also the brother of Pittsburgh Steelers player Stephon Tuitt.
Johns Creek police said witnesses told officers that the vehicle which is believed to have hit Bartlett was a four-door sedan that was black, or at least dark, in color. Police also said the vehicle was likely damaged on the front right bumper, hood area and possibly on the front windshield. It may also have sustained minor damage on the passenger side during the accident.
Anyone who has information about the suspect vehicle, or its owner or the person driving it during the accident is asked to call the Johns Creek police investigator handling the case at 470-774-3358 or by sending an email to him at alexander.hennessee@johnscreekga.gov.
The mobile digital sign soliciting tips in the case will be traveling around Johns Creek, Duluth, Suwanee and other parts of Gwinnett, according to Johns Creek police.
