A fire that displaced a family of 10 people in Lawrenceville early Monday morning has been ruled an accident, but the exact cause of it remains unknown, Gwinnett fire officials announced.

Capt. Ryan McGiboney said crews were called to the two-story home on the 2000 block of Montrose Court at 3:10 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming out of all sides of the home and deployed multiple hose lines in an effort to fight the fire.