Just over a week ago, Misty Aguilar was celebrating her 39th birthday.
She was raising a family with her husband, Jorge, and had worked with the Gwinnett Chamber since June 2008. She had risen to the position of senior director of human resources and facilities at the chamber.
And, then tragedy struck. Chamber officials announced on Monday that Aguilar died suddenly over the weekend.
“Misty Aguilar has been a beloved and integral member of the Gwinnett Chamber for over 11 years and her passing has sent shock waves through the Gwinnett community,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said in a statement.
The chamber is rallying the community to help Aguilar's family by promoting a GoFundMe campaign set up to help the family. Aguilar and her husband had two children, Brody and Bristol.
Aguilar's funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Park South Funeral Home chapel, which is located at 4121 Falcon Parkway in Flowery Branch, according to her obituary. A visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The longtime chamber employee received her degree in hotel management from Gwinnett Technical College. She was also a member of Grace Baptist Church in Gainesville.
Her co-workers struggled to cope with the news of her death on Monday.
"This is a super hard time at the chamber," Gwinnett Chamber spokeswoman Stephanie Hannum said.
The GoFundMe page, which can be found at bit.ly/2HvSJ7t, shows Aguilar went into sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday. The campaign's goal is to raise $50,000 to help her family.
"Her husband, (Jorge), and 2 kids (Brody and Bristol) will need a lot of support in the coming days, weeks, months, and years," the campaign's organizer, Kellyn Aguilar, said on the campaign page. "Misty loved her kids and husband more than anything."
So far, $19,200 has been raised. There had been 160 donors as of Monday afternoon.
“We hope raising money for her family will take one of the many burdens to come off their minds and we thank our members and friends for the support,” Masino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.