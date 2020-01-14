The Baltimore County Police Department said Sunday a Georgia Gwinnett College professor seriously injured in a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve has died.
Tom Gluick, an assistant professor of chemistry at GGC, died from his injuries on Sunday after undergoing multiple surgeries to repair broken bones in his face, arms and legs. Gluick was 62 years old.
A suspect has not been identified by police. Baltimore County Police determined that the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored, 2013-20 Dodge Ram.
Gluick's ex-wife Sheila Garrity provided regular updates on a Go Fund Me Page. She wrote that Gluick's sister was arranging for his body to be cremated and returned with them to Long Island. Gluick was reportedly heading home after visiting family in New York when the accident occurred.
"It is with profound sadness I write to inform you Tom died early this morning," Garrity wrote on Sunday morning. "An autopsy is underway and the most likely cause of death would be a blood clot in a lung."
The Go Fund Me page had accumulated nearly $16,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. Garrity wrote funds would be used to pay for the costs incurred by nearly two weeks of treatment and surgeries at Maryland's Shock Trauma along with his funeral.
Some of Gluick's colleagues and students expressed their grief this week on social media. A chemistry professor and interim dean lamented Gluick and other colleagues whose sudden deaths have shaken the GGC School of Science and Technology.
"Over the past 6 months, our School has lost three valued faculty members to illness or injury. Dr. Andrei Olifer (Mathematics), Dr. Diane Dorsett (Biology) and yesterday, Dr. Tom Gluick (Chemistry)," Sloop wrote on Facebook. "Their contributions to GGC were many and are too significant to enumerate here. We mourn their loss.
"As we move forward, I ask that you continue to support each other with a spirit of goodwill these fallen colleagues embodied."
Gluick had enough strength to provide friends, family and colleagues with an optimistic video message less than one week after his accident.
Gluick was walking across the street near the Towson Mall in Maryland and was struck by a vehicle that reportedly left the scene. He was stopping in Maryland on his way home to metro-Atlanta after visiting family in New York.
Gluick was airlifted to Shock Trauma in critical condition. FOX 5 Atlanta reported Gluick suffered broken bones in his arms, eye sockets, right leg and eight ribs. Garrity wrote that Gluick has undergone multiple surgeries since the accident. Garrity wrote Gluick was gaining consciousness on Jan. 6, and he discovered some new injuries to his humerus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.