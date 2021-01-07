The man who gave Gwinnett County its first attraction, the Yellow River Game Ranch — which served as the home of Georgia's famous groundhog, Gen. Beauregard Lee — died earlier this week.
Lilburn resident Art Rilling died Monday at the age of 92, according to his obituary. A retired Marine Corps colonel who was on active duty in the 1950s and early 1960s, followed by 17 years on reserve duty until 1979, he was known to generations of Gwinnettians for operating the Yellow River Game Ranch on U.S. Highway 78.
He ran the game ranch from 1962 until he sold it to employees in 2013. The ranch closed in December 2017, but was bought by new owners and re-opened last year as the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary after an extensive renovation at the property.
“We started in 1962 and there wasn’t anything like this,” Rilling told the Daily Post in 2017. “The insurance companies, the state agencies, everybody didn’t know what to do with us because they didn’t have a pattern of what they had to do last time, so they figured out the worst scenario and said ‘OK, here is what you have to do.’
“Over the years, they’ve let up on that kind of thing and found out deer won’t eat you up and the buffalo weren’t going to bother you.”
Rilling's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel with a livestream of the service available at www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/ and on the Tom M. Wages Facebook page.
The Marine and wildlife refuge owner was born in San Antonio on June 23, 1928. His family said in his obituary that he got the inspiration to start the Yellow River Game Ranch from his grandfather. When Rilling was young, his grandfather would bring wild orphaned animals to San Antonio.
"Friends would gather in awe as they viewed native animals that they had never seen," Rilling's obituary states. "This was the seed that inspired him to start the Stone Mountain/Yellow River Game Ranch, allowing children to experience being up close to animals, from the woods and farms native to Georgia."
Rilling attended San Marcos College, which is now known as Texas State University, and married Barbara Evarine Martin. they remained married for about 60 years and had three children. He also taught high school.
The Marine Corps transferred Rilling and his family to the Atlanta area in 1956. It was after he got out of the Marines that he opened the Yellow River Game Ranch, which moved to its eventual location on U.S. Highway 78 in 1983.
"The Game Ranch was his chosen life," Rilling's obituary states. "He welcomed school groups, tourists, locals, as well as many nieces, nephews, and local high school students for summer jobs. All received more knowledge than money.
"The Game Ranch and its animals were used in movies and commercials, including the movie 'Deliverance' and the 'Today Show.' The most famous resident was a Groundhog named General Lee. He was awarded the title of the official weather prognosticator. His predictions were observed by many in this country and several others."
The ranch was a petting zoo featuring a wide variety of animals, but it also served as a home to animals who had been injured or neglected.
But, the ranch faced criticisms from animal rights group, PETA, in its later years before it closed. The group criticized the ranch for keeping the animals in enclosed areas.
Rilling, however, said the animals rights groups did not understand the conditions the animals were in when they arrived at the ranch when he talked to the Daily Post about the attraction's closing in 2017.
“(Animals rights advocates) think you’re exploiting the animals putting them up there like this and not letting them run free and so on,” he said at the time. “The fact that the animal is not capable of making it in the real world because he was hurt, or somebody caught it and tried to make a pet out of him and it didn’t work” is not considered.
He once recalled a time when the ranch received an unusual squirrel — unusual because someone had thought they could domesticate it before it was eventually donated to the ranch.
“Normally we just turn them loose — but this one thought he was half people,” he said in 2017. “You’re walking down the trail and a squirrel comes and jumps on your shoulder, well obviously that’s not something you’re expecting. So you either swat at the squirrel or look for help.
“We had to take him further out in the woods where he wasn’t close to people.”
Outside of the ranch, Rilling got married for a second time, this time to Suwanee resident Daphne Roos, a decade ago.
In addition to running the game ranch, Rilling was also a member of Gwinnett Chamber, the National Buffalo Association and sat on on boards of several companies, according to his obituary.
The family is asking that donations be made to Wounded Warriors Project or Toys for Tots in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.