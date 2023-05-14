When Lola Chiza receives her high school diploma on May 24, she’ll close a chapter on her family’s history of resilience and devotion to education.

Lola Chiza, 18, is the seventh sibling from her family to graduate from Central Gwinnett High School. From 2004 until 2014, there was at least one Chiza at Central Gwinnett— and all six of Lola’s siblings went on to pursue college and successful careers.

