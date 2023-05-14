When Lola Chiza receives her high school diploma on May 24, she’ll close a chapter on her family’s history of resilience and devotion to education.
Lola Chiza, 18, is the seventh sibling from her family to graduate from Central Gwinnett High School. From 2004 until 2014, there was at least one Chiza at Central Gwinnett— and all six of Lola’s siblings went on to pursue college and successful careers.
She is the only member of her family to be born in the United States as her late father Fabien emigrated in 1997 from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and was joined by his wife Anastasie Lubala and their growing family in 2002 under the State Department’s Visa Lottery Program.
Although she’s delighted to be the latest and last member of her family to graduate from Central Gwinnett, Lola admitted it hasn’t always been easy being the youngest member of the family.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” she said. “I’m not sure my siblings understand this. It’s a good feeling to know we all graduated from the same school, but it’s also a lot of pressure because I want to be as successful as my brothers and sisters.”
Lola’s older brother Glorie, who graduated from Central Gwinnett in 2009, went to Fort Valley State and worked in the Obama White House, said seeing his youngest sibling graduate from high school fulfills his parents’ dream.
“It’s an emotional thing because this is the reason why our parents gave up everything to come here and almost start over,” said Glorie, who works for the District of Columbia as the director of the Office of Talent and Client Services. “Our father made that decision because he wanted us to have access to an education that’s going to expose us to the possibilities of what we could be, but also to have options on what we want to do and how we want to live our lives.”
Let’s call the roll of the rest of the Chiza children:
♦ Sebastien, the oldest sibling, graduated in 2007, went to Georgia Tech and is a data engineer in San Francisco.
♦ Ruben graduated in 2008, went to Savannah State and is principal of the Maya Angelou French Immersion School in Maryland.
♦ Deborah graduated in 2011, went to Savannah State and is a consultant in Maryland.
♦ Jonathan graduated in 2013, went to Georgia Southern and is a consultant in Houston, Texas.
♦ Alika graduated in 2014, went to Kennesaw State and is a technical recruiter for ProCare Therapy in Atlanta.
It goes without saying that a family’s youngest sibling is subject to much in the way of advice and direction from older brothers and sisters, and Lola is no different.
“Lola applied to like 50 schools and got accepted to just about all of them,” Glorie said. “She has benefitted from what the six of us who came before her had to learn along the way.”
After graduating — with honors — this spring, Lola will attend Spelman College in Atlanta and intends to study political science with an eye on law school.
“I really loved how the school showed excellence in the women that go there,” she said of Spelman. “I liked the small classes the school had — it was an intimate learning space.”
At Central Gwinnett, Lola served as secretary of the National Honor Society and was the School Relations chair on the Student Council. She also served as junior class president and held membership in the French National Honor Society, Key Club and Beta Club. She was also a varsity cheerleader for four years and held a 4.0 GPA.
“For the last two years, I’ve been part of the leadership team at the school and we’ve made school spirit a priority, so we’ve been able to host pep rallies and other events to really bring back what’s been lost since COVID happened,” she said.
Lola agreed that a chapter in her family history will close with her graduation.
“It’s been a super-long chapter,” she said. “I’m happy I’m closing it because we moved here for this school, so it’s kind of like a full-circle moment since we all graduated from that school.”
