Police said an accident on Braselton Highway in Buford caused a power pole to fall into the road, obstructing traffic.
Police said officers are at the scene of the accident on Braselton Highway, which occurred at Lena Carter Road. Police urge drivers to avoid the area until the roadway is rendered safe for travel.
The accident is less than one mile from Twin Rivers Middle School. Gwinnett County Public Schools is closed to students today, which is a designated inclement weather makeup day.
Officers are at the scene of an accident on Braselton Hwy at Lena Carter Rd. As a result of the incident, a power pole is now causing an obstruction to traffic. Please avoid the area until the roadway can be rendered safe for travel. pic.twitter.com/jSZedtQ2mu— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) February 14, 2020
