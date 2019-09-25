Westminster Presbyterian Church in Snellville is looking to residents prevent themselves from taking a tumble by helping them focus on their health later this week.
The church, which is located at 2208 East Main St., announced it will host its Fall Prevention Awareness Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday.
"Especially among older adults and young children, falls cannot only cause serious injury but can be, at times, fatal," organizers said in an eventbrite listing for the workshop. "Come learn about the ways you can avoid falls by strengthening your body and mind."
The church is partnering with the Concussion Institute at Northside Hospital Duluth (formerly Gwinnett Medical Center) as well as Emory University's Injury Prevention Research Center, the Georgia Department of Public Health, Caron, Texas Roadhouse and Thrivent Financial to stage the event.
Activities at the one-day workshop include tai chi and at-home exercise demonstrations, blood pressure and cholesterol checks, fall risk assessments, vision and hearing screenings, counseling and prescription reviews.
Lunch is expected to be provided, according to a flyer for the event.
Anyone who is interested in attending the event must RSVP at tinyurl.com/y4xpvbzg. The event is free.
And anyone who has questions about the event can reach organizers at wpcsnellvilleevents@gmail.com