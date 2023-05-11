This August, Fairview Presbyterian Church in Lawrenceville will celebrate its 200th anniversary and church members will be hosting a number of events to commemorate their two centuries in Gwinnett County — including a food drive on May 20.
From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the church will partner with the Lawrenceville Co-Op Ministry to fill the organization’s truck with food and toiletries for the needy in the area.
“The co-op will bring their truck to our back parking lot and we’re asking anyone who comes to that area to shop or would like to participate by bringing canned goods or toiletry items to fill the truck,” said Fairview Presbyterian member Trish Fitton. “And we’ll provide those who come out with a free lunch that we’ll have in back parking lot.
“We’ll also have tables with free used goods like clothing and shoes. Hopefully people will come out and bring canned goods and staples to feed folks in the Lawrenceville and Dacula area that are needy, and there are a lot.”
Founded in 1995, the Lawrenceville Co-Op Ministry provides emergency groceries for families and individuals in need throughout Lawrenceville and Dacula. Fitton said the church has collaborated with the co-op many times through the years.
“We do a lot of food drives for the co-op, but this is the first event where we’ve had them bring their truck,” she said. “We’ve partnered with the co-op for many years and some of us volunteer and help out over there. We’ve had food drives for them all along. We’ve raised funds and food for them, but this is the first time we’ve had the truck.”
