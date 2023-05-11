Lawrenceville church to celebrate 193 years (copy)

Fairview Presbyterian Church in Lawrenceville.

 Special Photo

This August, Fairview Presbyterian Church in Lawrenceville will celebrate its 200th anniversary and church members will be hosting a number of events to commemorate their two centuries in Gwinnett County — including a food drive on May 20.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the church will partner with the Lawrenceville Co-Op Ministry to fill the organization’s truck with food and toiletries for the needy in the area.

