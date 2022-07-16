The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is shown in this aerial photograph. Gwinnett officials said county employees will be required to wear face masks in county facilities, beginning Monday, but visitors will only be 'strongly' encouraged to wear them.
Gwinnett County government employees will once again have to wear face masks in county facilities, beginning Monday, because of rising COVID-19 case numbers. But visitors to those same facilities will have the option to not wear them.
The county announced the new face mask mandate for county employees on Friday afternoon in response to Gwinnett being placed in the high community level based on hospital bed usage, hospital admissions and the number of new COVID-19 cases. The masks will only be "strongly" encouraged for visitors, and presiding judges will have the discretion to decide whether visitors have to wear masks in their courtrooms. But county employees are the only people who will be required — for now at least — to wear masks or some other type of face covering.
“For two and a half years, our employees have adapted to provide running water, safe roads, emergency response and other critical services to residents,” County Administrator Glenn Stephens said. “It is imperative that we keep our workforce safe to continue to deliver the superior quality services our residents expect and deserve.”
County officials said the CDC recommends people wear well-fitting masks indoors when they are in public facilities, regardless on their vaccination status, if the community level is classified as high.
The Georgia Department of Public Health's weekly COVID-19 report that was issued on Wednesday showed Gwinnett had a two-week new case rate of 336 cases per 100,000 residents. A week earlier, on July 6, it had been just 276 cases per 100,000 residents, according to DPH.
In reality, however, Gwinnett's two-week case rate numbers have been fluctuating within the 276-336 cases per 100,000 residents area for weeks, dating back to the June 8 report from DPH.
To date, Gwinnett has seen 189,849 reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached Georgia in March 2020, according to this week's COVID report from DPH. The county has also seen a total of 1,794 confirmed deaths, 127 probable deaths and 7,871 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide, Georgia has seen nearly 2.09 million COVID-19 cases, 32,203 confirmed deaths, 6,618 probable deaths, 117,914 hospitalizations and 16,393 ICU admissions since March 2020.
