As Ezekiel Mitchell remembers looking through Infinite Energy Arena moments after he had given the best showing of his professional bull-riding career, he felt something he had never experienced while atop a raging, 1,500-pound bull.
“It was the first time I thought I was being truly accepted,” he said. “The crowd was going crazy and they saw me as a bull rider.”
At first glance, Mitchell looks the part, with his muscular physique, form-fitting jeans, button-down shirt and cowboy hat. But take a closer look and Mitchell doesn’t look like a stereotypical bull rider, as he’s an African-American in a league in which there are few. The sport has seen just one finish atop the standings ever — Charlie Sampson in 1982.
Fueled by his breakthrough performance at Infinite Energy Arena, where he successfully rode all three of his bulls and finished in second place with 350 points and more than $18,000 in winnings, Mitchell went on to finish 16th in the world.
It was a great rookie year on the top circuit for someone who learned to ride bulls by watching YouTube videos before mounting a tire hanging from a tree branch. One of his neighbors then helped him create a bull by transforming a car suspension using a welding torch.
Mitchell makes his return to Infinite Energy Arena for the Gwinnett Invitational on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1:45 p.m., when the world’s best professional bull riders look to earn points that will position them to compete at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Las Vegas from Nov. 4-8.
PBR officials said the show will go on this weekend as scheduled.
“Preparations for upcoming PBR events are proceeding as planned. The health and safety of our fans, riders, partners and employees remains a top priority, and as such we — alongside our arena partners and local authorities – are closely monitoring the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation,” a statement from PBR said.
As one one of 11 siblings growing up between Baytown, a mid-sized city near Houston where his mom lived, and Rockdale, a small town in middle-of-nowhere Texas where his dad, an equine dentist, resided, Mitchell immersed himself in becoming a bull rider. He watched it on TV when he could, dressed the part and immersed himself in the sport’s history.
But the reality for Mitchell, who goes by the nickname “Blue,” largely because the color dominates his wardrobe, was simple: His family didn’t have the industry connections – or the money – to fund his passion, which continued to grow inside of him, leaving him with no choice.
“I quit playing high school football and tried to make it on the local circuit,” Mitchell, who turned 23 this past Sunday, said. “I was going to make it. My parents didn’t agree with it at the time. Yes, bull riding is dangerous. Yes, you can get killed. But you can also get killed by getting hit by a car walking across the street.”
Mitchell competed in junior rodeo before moving on to several amateur bull riding leagues, including qualifying for the 2015 Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals before competing in the college circuit while attending Hill College in Texas. Upon becoming a two-time qualifier for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Finals and a two-time Southern Region NIRA champion, he joined the pro circuit.
Mitchell, with 97 points, is in 22nd place after just a few events, well behind Brazil’s Jose Vitor Leme (616), defending champion Jess Lockwood of Montana (543.5), Brazil’s Joao Ricarda Veira (522.25), Daylon Swearingen of Texas (386.66) , Brazil’s Kaique Pacheco (344.5) and Cole Melancon of New York (267).
“I’ve had a slow start, but it’s a long season, so I’m not worried about being able to get back to the World Finals,” Mitchell said. “I’m only focused on getting my rides in and not getting thrown off. I just need to relax and be myself out there and not get worked up about where I am in the standings.”
Mitchell’s story, which is unlike many the sport as ever seen, hasn’t gone unnoticed. Before the season, he was on “Fox & Friends,” was a guest on a UFC Podcast and appeared on “Good Morning America.”
His good looks, featured prominently in a recent feature in “GQ” magazine, combined with a profession in which a human must stay atop a bull hellbent on throwing him to the ground – sometimes violently and with violent consequences – has caused passionate and casual fans to gravitate towards him. He has more than 51,500 followers on Instagram and nearly 70,000 followers on TikTok, which shows the next generation of fans are taking notice.
Mitchell has paid a price for his fame. He’s suffered multiple, ear-splitting concussions and fractured an ankle.
But in a sport where the risk of injury is high, so are the rewards for those who can stay atop a bull for eight seconds. Those precious seconds — from when the gate swings open and an angry bull unleashes his fury — are also perhaps the most lucrative moments in sports.
Last year, 15 riders made more than $140,000 each in winnings, but no one made more than Lockwood, who took home more than $1.873 million as the PBR’s World Series season champion. Leme was second with $642,516, well ahead of Mitchell, who earned $99,384, bringing his career total to $176,000.
But Lockwood, who has won more than $4 million since bursting onto the scene in 2016, will be hard-pressed to defend his title this year. He’ll be sidelined for six months after suffering a complete left hamstring tear last weekend following his 91.5-point ride on a bull named I’m Legit Too at the Caterpillar Classic in Kansas City, Missouri. Last year, however, Lockwood rebounded to win the title after missing three months after breaking his left collarbone.
“I’m not going out there to win Jess’ world title,” Mitchell said. “I’m going out there to win a title of my own.”
Since the PBR’s birth in 1992 when 20 riders pooled together $20,000 to start a league, the circuit has transformed from being a niche sport rooted in America’s heartland and southwest to a global force. This year’s tour includes stops from coast to coast — from New York to California and from North Dakota to Texas — but the sport’s reach extends well beyond the U.S, as riders from Brazil, Canada, Australia, Mexico and Guatemala are fighting for the top spot.
“You have the best in the world competing against each other every week at one event,” Mitchell said. “We put on a show. You have explosions and fireworks at the start to get the crowd going and once it starts, fans can’t take their eyes of it because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Every week, the PBR is televised by CBS and other networks to more than 500 million homes in 50 countries. Can’t make the final day of competition at Infinite Energy Arena? Tune to CBS Sports Network on Sunday at 5 p.m. to watch an airing.
“The Toughest Sport on Dirt” comes down to eight seconds. That’s how long a rider must stay on the bull without his hand relinquishing the rope on the bull’s back, his other hand contacting the bull, or falling to earn points. Four judges rate the rider’s performance on a scale of 1-25, but also score the bull on the same scale, depending on how difficult he made life for the person hanging on for dear life.
The judges’ scores for the rider and bull are combined before being halved to produce a final score, with a perfect mark being 100. Bulls are always given a score for each run, regardless of whether they fail to buck the rider off.
“You win and lose on your own because it is just you and the bull,” Mitchell said. “There’s no referee who can tweak the game with a call. It comes down to which rider can last eight seconds.”
While it is early in the season, six bulls – Chiseled, Smooth Operator, Air Support, Rebel Call, Hocus Pocus and Canadian Mist – are the biggest bullies in the stable, as all have bucked off every rider they’ve faced and have received the highest average judges scores among the field.
“In the end, it comes down to gladiator against a beast and that’s what people love to see,” Mitchell said. “We are the modern day gladiators.”
