While part of south central Georgia has moved out of drought conditions due to recent rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga, some parts of metro Atlanta were not so fortunate, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest update.
Parts of metro Atlanta, including portions of Gwinnett, continue to experience “extreme” drought conditions despite rains that fell in the area, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The update contains in the area through Tuesday, however, and does not take rains from Wednesday and Thursday into account.
“This U.S. Drought Monitor week saw widespread improvements in drought-stricken areas across portions of the South, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic, as moderate-to-heavy rainfall accumulations were observed associated with storm systems fueled by residual moisture from Tropical Storm Olga,” the Drought Monitor said in its update.
“Across these areas, precipitation accumulations ranged from 2-to-10 inches leading to improvements on the map in Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.”
The latest drought update issued Thursday shows two areas of “extreme” drought conditions still exist in metro Atlanta, although they have shrunk somewhat.
One of them includes parts of Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Fulton, Habersham, Hall and White counties, as well as the far northern tip of Gwinnett in parts of the Sugar Hill and Buford area near Buford Dam.
While much of that area is outside Gwinnett, it is important to residents across the county because it is centered around Lake Lanier, which is the county’s water source.
The second “extreme” drought area exists in southeastern Gwinnett, eastern DeKalb, most of Walton and the northern parts of Rockdale and Newton counties. Gwinnett cities that fall within that area include Dacula, Grayson, Loganville and Snellville, although it also skirts Lawrenceville and Lilburn.
The rest of Gwinnett, and metro Atlanta, is experiencing “severe” drought conditions.
“The region received beneficial rains during the past week with the heaviest precipitation (2 to 8 inches) falling across northern and western Alabama, northwestern Georgia, western North Carolina, western Virginia, and central Maryland,” the Drought Monitor reported.
“In response, one-category improvements were made in areas of Extreme Drought (D3), Severe Drought (D2), and Moderate Drought (D1).”
In “extreme” drought areas, trees drop their leaves early, outdoor burn bans are implemented, rivers and livestock ponds are dry, wells are drying up, landscaping business suffers, hay and grazing is lost, the ground is cracking and mandatory water conservation efforts are in effect, according to the Drought Monitor.
The monitor also said that, in “severe” drought areas, small streams dry up, rivers run low, soil is hard and dustier than usual, crops are stressed and drought mitigation and water conservation education efforts should be underway.