Peachtree Corners and Explore Gwinnett officials will partner with the Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners later this month to hold a career fair for jobs in the hospitality industry.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 22 at the Marriott, which is located at 475 Technology Parkway. Eight hotels, as well as the Gas South District, will be looking to hire employees in the event, with the salaries for the jobs ranging from $10 to $18 per hour — although exact salaries will depend on the hotel and the type of work done as part of the job.
“Having our hotels up and running is critical for business,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “Hotels were forced to close and lay off workers during the pandemic. Now, as more and more people are vaccinated, hotels are facing a staffing crunch. Some hotels are seeing unprecedented labor shortages.”
Peachtree Corners officials said local hotels and entertainment venues, whose business were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, have had a hard time recruiting workers as the pandemic subsides and business at hospitality venues begin to ris and events begin to be held across Gwinnett again.
In addition tot he Gas South District, the participating hotels include: Hampton Inn in Peachtree Corners; Hilton Atlanta Northeast; Home 2 Suites Atlanta-Norcross; Homewood Suites Atlanta Peachtree Corners; Residence Inn Peachtree Corners; Sonesta Full Service; Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE- Norcross; and Embassy Suites Sugarloaf.
The positions the hospitality venues are looking to fill include: front desk agent/ guest services; breakfast attendant; night auditor; restaurant server; executive housekeeper; line cook; room attendant/housekeeper; restaurant utility; house person; restaurant supervisor; laundry attendant; bartender; engineer; arena operations; maintenance technician; guest experience; banquet operations; and security officer jobs.
