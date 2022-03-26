People who are visiting Gwinnett County will soon find that the county's hotels are no safe haven for criminals.
Explore Gwinnett announced this past week that it plans to install more than 100 Flock Safety cameras at all hotel properties in the county in an effort to fight crime and help police located wanted individuals. The cameras can read license plates and help law enforcement find stolen cars and vehicles and drivers who are being sought in connection with other crimes.
Local tourism officials said the program will make Gwinnett the first county in the U.S. to install Flock Safety cameras at every one of its hotels.
“While our primary role is to promote tourism to the county, we realize it is incumbent upon our team to continue thinking innovatively, in terms of what we offer travelers once they arrive here – and that includes all that we do to ensure not only a fun experience, but a safe one,” Explore Gwinnett Director of Community Relations Bruce Johnson said. “I have spent a large portion of my life working in hotels, so I am very passionate about this project.
"I’m confident that this effort is going to make Gwinnett County hotels safer, enriching the experiences of our visitors and providing an unparalleled sense of security throughout their entire stay.”
Explore Gwinnett said it will provide at least one Flock camera to every hotel in the county, but hotels with larger properties will be given two cameras.
Those cameras will record data which is then transmitted to city and county police, in the form of "Hot Lists," to alert officers about any wanted vehicles that the cameras identify. In addition to locating stolen vehicles, the cameras can also help law enforcement locate wanted individuals and officers can also use data from the cameras in investigations.
Explore Gwinnett said cameras that have already been installed in other areas of the county that are patrolled by the Gwinnett County Police Department's Central Precinct have seen a 19% decline in robberies and an 8% decrease in motor vehicle thefts.
The cameras at the hotels will bring the total number of Flock cameras located around Gwinnett County up to 410.
“This initiative is truly groundbreaking, and we are honored to be part of it,” Gwinnett County Police Department Central Precinct Commander Christopher Rafinelli said. “Lisa Anders and the rest of the staff at Explore Gwinnett share our mutual mission to make Gwinnett Country safe for residents and guests and we are excited to work with them on this program as we continue to provide a safe experience for all who visit us here in the county.”
The Gwinnett Place and Sugarloaf Community Improvement Districts have installed Flock cameras in their areas in recent years, and recently boasted about the successes they've had with the cameras. The CIDs said residential and commercial burglaries, as well as car break-ins, dropped significantly from 2020 to 2021.
The Gwinnett Place CID has 63 cameras while the Sugarloaf CID has 15.
"Nobody wants to be a victim of crime, but especially not while trying to enjoy a hard-earned vacation. When we started Flock Safety, we knew it would take the entire community — businesses, neighborhoods, and law enforcement — working together to achieve our mission of eliminating crime,” Flock Safety Founder and CEO Garrett Langley said. “With this new partnership, Explore Gwinnett and Flock Safety will work together to ensure that hotel guests, employees, and business owners can feel protected with the latest crime-fighting technology."
