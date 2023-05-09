Tourism has a big impact on Gwinnett County's economy, according to Explore Gwinnett officials.
Just how big is it?
Well, the tourism group said there are more than 100 hotels in the county, and more than 10,000 jobs in Gwinnett County come from the hospitality industry. If that were not enough, Explore Gwinnett officials also said travel and tourism generates more than $83 million in state and local tax revenues.
Explore Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Anders said tourists also collectively spend nearly $1 billion during their visits.
"It takes a village to get to that number and the thing that is most impressive is that when I look around this room, a lot of that village is here," Anders said at the May 2 county commission meeting, referring to the help Explore Gwinnett gets from county agencies, from police to transportation, for events that come to Gwinnett.
Tourism's impact on Gwinnett County is being highlighted this week as part of National Travel and Tourism Week. The week is designed to highlight the impact the travel, tourism and hospitality industry has on local communities.
Gwinnett County commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing National Travel and Tourism Week earlier this month.
"While a lot of what makes Gwinnett special happens organically, our partners at Explore Gwinnett have been intentional about sustaining our success, from growing our film and TV industry to celebrating small businesses that make our Gwinnett so unique," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.
Explore Gwinnett officials said the revenues that come in from tourism helps reduce tax obligations for local residents.
Even travelers have to pay the special purpose local option sales tax after all.
Gwinnett County officials are highlighting some of the attractions they have to draw in visitors. There are sites such as the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Lilburn, or Stone Mountain Park on the county line, but there are also three professional sports teams — in baseball, hockey and lacrosse — as well as a dozen craft breweries and a large number of restaurants.
"Our globally-influenced hospitality, numerous attractions and diverse businesses attract people from all around the world," Hendrickson said. "Whether you're visiting one of our landmarks, attending a concert or relishing our diverse food scene, Gwinnett has something for everyone."
