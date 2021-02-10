Hebron Christian Academy officials recently kicked off construction on an expansion of its lower school.
The school hosted a groundbreaking for the expansion on Feb. 3. The plan is to have the expansion open by August so it can be used for classes during the 2021-2022 school years.
“Our Elementary School Building will be two stories, and include eight additional classrooms (four with their own bathrooms), a teacher workroom, office and storage space,” said Rebecca Reinhardt, Hebron Christian Academy’s director of admissions, marketing and communications. “In addition we will also be expanding our existing cafeteria and building a second new state of the art playground.”
Once the expansion is completed, it is expected to increase Hebron Christian Academy’s enrollment by allowing it to host about 100 additional students. The new classrooms will be used for the pre-K4 through fifth grades.
