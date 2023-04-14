Screen Shot 2023-04-12 at 2.06.55 PM.png

With the theme of “The Power of Believing in You,” Northside Hospital will celebrate the power and accomplishments of metro-Atlanta businesswomen on Monday, May 1 with Executive Women’s Day. The event will kick off the Mitsubishi Electric Classic golf tournament when it returns to TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth.

 Photo: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

“It’s a privilege to have Executive Women’s Day brought to you by Northside Hospital back to our tournament again,” said tournament director Ashley Hamilton in a news release. “We’re thrilled to start the week by celebrating the women who champion our community through business. We look forward to another fantastic year of career development, engaging discussion and our second annual GIRLSGOTDRIVE 9-hole scramble.”

