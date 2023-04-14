With the theme of “The Power of Believing in You,” Northside Hospital will celebrate the power and accomplishments of metro-Atlanta businesswomen on Monday, May 1 with Executive Women’s Day. The event will kick off the Mitsubishi Electric Classic golf tournament when it returns to TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth.
“It’s a privilege to have Executive Women’s Day brought to you by Northside Hospital back to our tournament again,” said tournament director Ashley Hamilton in a news release. “We’re thrilled to start the week by celebrating the women who champion our community through business. We look forward to another fantastic year of career development, engaging discussion and our second annual GIRLSGOTDRIVE 9-hole scramble.”
The event will focus on how women can celebrate their accomplishments, use their success to inspire others and improve themselves daily. The keynote address will be delivered by Angela Gennari, founder and chief visionary officer of Titan Global Enterprises.
She will be joined by Melissa Wheeler, chief people officer for Luckie & Co., Secret Holland, vice president human resources and community affairs for Gas South, and Susanne Hall, senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED Inc. The four will lead the Executive Women’s Day Power Panel, which will be presented by Luckie & Co.
“Luckie is proud to partner with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the Power Panel and to be involved in all the Executive Women’s Day activities,” said Mary Winslow, chief marketing officer of Luckie. “The networking and conversations are always dynamic and empowering; it’s a memorable event our team looks forward to each year.”
Prior to the keynote address and panel discussion, select attendees will have the opportunity to take part in the GIRLSGOTDRIVE 9-hole scramble, presented by the PGA Tour Superstore. During the scramble, guests will compete in teams and receive hands-on instruction from a local PGA professional.
