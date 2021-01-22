Gwinnett County Board of Education member Everton Blair Jr. will preside over the county's school board meetings this year after his colleagues voted unanimously Thursday to pick him as their chairman for 2021.
Blair, a Shiloh High School grad who was the first African-American elected to the school board, has been one the school board for two years and is one of the board's second-longest tenured members.
New school board member Karen Watkins, who was elected in November, was chosen as the board's vice-chairman. Watkins and fellow board member Steve Knudsen were both nominated for the position, but Blair, Watkins and board member Tarece Johnson voted to elect Watkins to the serve in the role.
The board also voted 3-2 to retain the Daily Post as its media organ for 2021. Johnson and Watkins cast the dissenting votes, with Johnson asking that a request for proposals be put out to give the board the option to look at other media outlets to possibly serve as the organ.
"I think it's an opportunity for us to consider a different media source to represent our board in a different way — in a way that is more inclusive and that represents all of our board members in a fair and equitable manner," Johnson said. "I highly suggest for us to provide an opportunity for other members of our community who in the media and relations field to have the opportunity to petition to the board the opportunity to represent us from a media perspective."
The board also voted 3-2 to keep Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger and Pereira P.C. as the school system's attorney for 2021, with Johnson and Watkins casting the dissenting votes. Johnson asked for an RFP to be issued to give the board more options to look at.
"(Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger and Pereira P.C.) may still be the law firm to represent us," Johnson said. "However, I do believe it presents us with an opportunity now to put out to bid in a competitive request for proposals to allow other law firms to consider ways in how they represent our school system."
Watkins added, "because it is a high dollar amount, the amount that we do spend, there should be opportunity for others ... It could come out that they are the only law firm, but (this is) just to present the opportunity, especially since this is a very high dollar amount with reference to legal fees and consultation and everything."
