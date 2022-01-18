It has been no secret that Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairman Everton Blair planned to run for state school superintendent this year, but he formally kicked off his campaign on Tuesday.
Blair, who filed paperwork earlier this month to run for the Democratic Party's nomination for the seat, issued a statement early Tuesday to officially launch his bid for statewide office.
“The education I got here in Georgia opened so many doors for me," Blair said in a statement. "I’m running to be Georgia’s next school superintendent so that every student in our state has the same opportunity to succeed."
Rumors that Blair planned to run for the state school superintendent's seat began circulating late last year when he announced he would not run for a second term on the county's school board this year. He will face Cobb County Board of Education member Jaha Howard in the Democratic Party primary in May.
Current State School Superintendent Richard Woods is expected to face a challenge from within his own party from his predecessor, John Barge.
Blair, who was the first African-American and first openly gay member of Gwinnett's school board, said he plans to run on a campaign of getting a "full investment in our schools" as well as supporting teachers and creating new programs for students.
“Our future hinges on getting our students ready for tomorrow," Blair said. "I’ll bring visionary, forward-thinking leadership to the challenges our students and teachers are facing right now, and make every decision with their best interest in mind.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
