The coronavirus known as COVID-19 is making its impact felt on events in Gwinnett that would otherwise be opportunities for residents to come together and have a good time.
In the wake of the World Health Organization's decision to lake the COVID-19 outbreak a worldwide pandemic, and the news of Georgia's first death from the virus, organizers of events scheduled for this weekend in Gwinnett found themselves facing questions about whether they would still take place.
In Norcross and Lilburn, the answer was "no."
On Thursday night, officials in Lilburn announced their Lilburchaun Parade scheduled for Saturday was cancelled. Meanwhile, Norcross officials announced they are also cancelling some upcoming city events, including this weekend's Irish Fest Norcross celebration as well as events scheduled for next month.
"As a precautionary measure, Irish Fest on March 14th and the two Easter Egg Hunts on April 11th have been cancelled," Norcross officials said in an announcement on Facebook. "Please stay tuned and look to the website for the most recent information on event status and COVID-19 updates."
But the threat of COVID-19 is not scuttling everything in Gwinnett County. While Norcross is calling off its events, the city of Lawrenceville and the organizers of the Suwanee Beer Fest said they are currently planning to go forward with their events — although precautions will be taken to encourage health and keep attendees sick from the virus.
Lawrenceville spokeswoman Melissa Hardegree said the concensus among organizers of the city's St. Paddy's on Perry event was that the majority of the attendees are people who live close to the Lawrenceville Square. To promote safety, they are going to bring in additional hand-washing stations and mobile hand-sanitizer trees that can be moved around the street festival.
"If people want to come out and attend our event, they will be welcome to do so," Hardegree said. "If we have only 50 people show up, then 50 people will have a great time."
Meanwhile, the Suwanee Beer Fest is also planning to proceed, unless city officials or other government agencies tell them to call off their event. Like Lawrenceville's event, Suwanee Beer Fest will take precautions to limit the chances of someone with the virus spreading it to other people.
When attendees enter the gates at the Beer Fest, volunteers who will be handing out the drinking glasses will be wearing gloves. Attendees will have to hold their own glasses as beer is poured into them, draft beer will be poured from pitchers into glasses and cans and bottles will not be allowed to touch the glasses. Volunteers handling food will also have to wear gloves.
Extra hand sanitizer stations, wash stations and restrooms have also been ordered for the event.
"We'll have hand sanitizer at the front gate, we'll have hand sanitizer at various places around the park and we're doing everything possible to keep it safe and fun for everybody," Beer Fest organizer Tiffany Belflower said.
Belflower also said she and other Beer Fest officials watched a press conference Gov. Brian Kemp held Thursday on the COVID-19 situation in Georgia as they continue to monitor the situation with the virus on a "day-by-day" basis.
Some factors Beer Fest organizers have been weighing are the investment craft beer vendors have made in preparing for the event, including producing merchandise to hand out at the festival.
"As of now, we're still going on as planned," Belflower said. "The only thing that can really change that is if we're asked to close it down by the powers that be."
The coronavirus has had an impact on ticket sales for this year's event. Typically, by now, abut 5,000 tickets would have been sold for Suwanee Beer Fest. Belflower said news of the virus caused sales to slow considerably, however.
Only about 3,000 tickets had been sold as of Thursday afternoon.
"(Ticket sales) came to a trickle when all of this started a couple of weeks ago," Belflower said.
The PBR pro bull riding event scheduled for Infinite Energy Arena this weekend will be held but without fans, PBR officials said.
"The health and safety of our fans, riders, partners and employees remains a top priority, and as such we — alongside our arena partners and local authorities – are closely monitoring the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation," PBR said in a statement.
