Sugar Hill’s West Broad Street has seen a transformation in the last five years, going from a mostly quiet street dominated primarily by City Hall and a cemetery to a busy throughway filled with restaurants, a theater, office space, a gym, apartments, an art gallery, a history center and a veteran’s monument.
But, as much of the construction activity starts to move away from the downtown district, City Councilman Brandon Hembree said there are plenty of other projects in the pipeline or already underway.
“There are some focus points that we have in addition to downtown, and I’ve talked a lot about parks and recreation and greenspace,” said Hembree, who has been posting updates about various city projects on his Facebook page. “I think that’s a big deal for our community, for the residents of Sugar Hill. I think the other things we have to look at going forward is office space.
“I know it’s an awkward time to be talking about office space, but we continually get asked (by) businesses that need office space whether we have office space, in our town or elsewhere. I think that’s something else we’re going to be focused on in the future.”
The next few years will see continued development in Sugar Hill, but not all of it will be in the downtown area — which has seen a boost in the last coupe of years with the openings of the E Center and Broadstone mixed developments adjacent to City Hall.
The upcoming activities include the opening of a sprawling new residential mixed-use project that is already reshaping the skyline along State Route 20, as well as a new senior living community and two new parks and walking trails. The arrival of a grocery store chain that has been growing its footprint in Gwinnett and elsewhere in the US in recent years is also looming on the horizon for Sugar Hill.
There is even another residential mixed-use development planned for the property next to City Hall, between Temple and Hillcrest Drives.
Two new residential developments expected to open by the end of 2022
Drivers heading into Gwinnett County from Forsyth County have probably seen the Cadence mixed-use development rising along State route 20 at Hillcrest Drive.
It can’t be missed actually.
As drivers come up the top of hill leading to West Broad Street and Sycamore Road on the highway, coming from Forsyth County, Cadence fills the horizon, seemingly stretching from one side of Cumming Highway to the other.
The mixed-use development is set to have about 294 units as well as office space and a restaurant, with an entry to the property on Hillcrest Drive, across from Sugar Hill Church.
“It’s up to them to pick the restaurant and the offices that go into that space,” Hembree said. “They have talked about a brewpub (but) I don’t know if that is a certainty or not form their standpoint, but they have restaurant retail and office space, so it is a mixed-use project in addition to the residential.”
Cadence is already advertising that pre-leasing of its units is underway, indicating that people will begin calling it home in the not too distant future.
Across the highway from Cadence is another residential development that is under construction — although it is aimed at an older crowd.
That development is a senior living development known as Holbrook. It will have 107 units, including 82 assisted living units and 25 memory care units.
Although it faces the highway, it also backs up to West Broad Street on its backside.
“There’s a very similar product, it’s the same developer, in Grayson (called Dogwood Forest),” Hembree said. “It’s going to be an almost identical project.”
City developing new parks and trails
One of the big projects that the city itself is working on right now entails new additions to its parks and recreation amenities.
Construction is already underway on the first phase of the Sugar Hill Greenway trail system, which begins at the E Center and goes to Whitehead Road via Sugar Hill Elementary School and the “old” and “new” E.E. Robinson Parks, and passes near Gwinnett Church.
But, there are two other big projects that Hembree said the city is working on in the area of parks and recreation.
“I think we’ve learned that outdoor space, the ability to be outdoors, is important for our residents so we’ve made that a priority as well as our downtown,” Hembree said. “We’ve invested in some green space recently. We’ve got a couple parks coming online in the near future.”
One of those is the roughly 10-acre Goldmine Park, which is expected to begin construction soon and will take about a year to complete. The other is a 22-acre park is currently listed as “Sugar Hill City Park” on the city’s website, but will be on Cumming Highway near the Arbor Clos subdivision, which is located at Wintersweet Way.
Sugar Hill has owned the property for “Sugar Hill City Park” for a few years, and Hembree said the city hopes to begin work on it in 2022 and it could take between a year and 18 months to complete.
“If you’re going from downtown (toward Suwanee Dam Road) on Cumming Highway, it’s a big green space on your left-hand side before you get to Kroger and Publix,” Hembree said of the eventual location of the 22-acre park. “There’s a lake on the property and we’ve done a number of community input sessions to kind of get some ideas about what the residents would like to see the park look like.”
Both parks will join the E.E. Robinson Parks as well as Gary Pirkle Park in the city, but they will also be different in that they will be designed to be passive parks primarily designed to give residents places to walk.
Goldmine Park, which will be located almost directly across Level Creek Road from an access road to Gwinnett Church, gets its name from the old gold mine at the back of the property and it is designed to tie into the first phase of the greenway trail system.
Hembree said there was a key reason why the property merited being preserved by the city as a public park: the gold mine itself. It is not likely that there is still gold in the mine, by the way, but a long time ago, early in the more than 200-year history of Gwinnett County actually, it was an active mine.
“That’s an important part of our history and so that will be an important part of the park when it gets done,” Hembree said.
A new grocery shopping option is coming
Sugar Hill residents have a couple of options for grocery shopping, but Hembree said it is literally just about two options within the city limits: Kroger and Publix.
In the not too distant future, Sugar Hill residents will get one more: German grocery store chain Lidl is coming to Sugar Hill.
The grocer — which is similar in size and style to another German grocery store chain, Aldi — has been rapidly growing its footprint in Gwinnett in the last two-and-a-half years, opening stores in Snellville, Lawrenceville and Peachtree Corners with another store expected to open soon in Duluth.
Hembree said the Sugar Hill City Council gave Lidl the green light to build another store within the northwest Gwinnett city’s limits. The store will be at Cumming Highway and Sycamore Road.
“That’s one we’re really excited about because I think it brings an additional needed grocery store to our community,” Hembree said.
Another piece for the downtown puzzle planned
While Sugar Hill’s new development is moving more away from the concept of creating a downtown district, which dominated much of the development over the last decade, to working on projects that are further away from the heart of Sugar Hill, there is one more downtown project on the drawing board.
Terwilliger Pappas Multifamily Partners LLC is planning to build a mixed use development along Temple Drive, a space that is currently vacant property primarily used as parking by people who are visiting the splash pad at City Hall or concerts at The Bowl at Sugar Hill.
The City Council approved the site plan for the development in February.
That property had once been slated to get a conference center, commercial, hotel and residential mixed-use development, but Hembree said those plans eventually fell through. The new plan, which the City Council approved earlier this year, was described by Hembree as being similar to Broadstone with residences located above street-level retail.
“The proposed development would provide important residential critical mass to support and complement existing employment and commercial uses in the surrounding area,” Terwilliger Pappas’s Derek Hutchison wrote in an application package submitted to the city earlier this year. “The bulk of homes in the proposed development would be one or two-bedroom units at over 90% of the unit mix. A maximum of ten percent of the units would be three bedroom units.
“Accordingly, the target demographics would be young professionals and empty nesters rather than families with children. Residents could easily live, work, shop, and play all within a very short distance of the property.”
If the developer’s name rings a bell, it’s because they have worked on other big developments around metro Atlanta, including the Solis Phase I and Phase II developments in Suwanee — Phase I was sold earlier this year and renamed Siena.
The Solis name will also be used for the Sugar Hill development.
The planned development in Sugar Hill’s downtown will give residents on the side facing City Hall views of the splash pad, the Bowl and the backside of the E Center, which includes a manmade lake and outdoor dining areas. One it is finished, it will mark a major milestone for downtown Sugar Hill.
But, it’s also a sign of the transition now taking place in Sugar Hill’s involvement in downtown development activity.
“A lot of our projects — the projects we’ve been engaged with or that we would lead (downtown) — are done,” Hembree said. “I don’t see any that we would engage in the future. We’re obviously the largest property owner in the downtown area, and so we’re going to need to interact with developers in that capacity, and we have proposals that come to us all the time.”
