A Gwinnett County ethics board assembled to hear Dustin Inman Society founder D.A. King's ethics complaint against county Commissioner Marlene Fosque decided Monday that she did commit two of the six allegations made against her and is recommending she receive a written warning from her colleagues.
The matter will now go to Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners for a final decision on the issue. Although the complaint specifies a "written warning," ethics board Chairman David Will said the Board of Commissioners is free to decide whether it should be a written or verbal warning.
The complaint was in response to remarks Fosque made about Sheriff Butch Conway inviting King to participate in a 287(g) forum that the commissioner hosted in July. Conway was tasked with providing three pro-287(g) panelists for the event.
"While the overwhelming majority of Commissioner Fosque's actions in conceiving, planning, salvaging and conducting the forum are highly commendable and reflect a welcomed commitment to the county and its residents, her (Aug. 6, 2019) comments fall short of the 'earnest effort and best thought' required by (the ethics code's) Section 54-24(4) and amount to 'conduct ... unbecoming to a member [of the Board of Commissioners]' within the meaning of Section 54-24(11)," the ethics board said in its decision.
The complaint itself was over Fosque's remarks at the Aug. 6 Board of Commissioners meeting, in which she said “I rebuke, denounce, deplore, and condemn" King's participation in the 287(g) forum.
But the issue was more complex than that because of the shadow of the larger national debate over immigration, as well as differing opinions on the credibility of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has labeled the Dustin Inman Society an anti-immigrant hate group and was cited by Fosque in her remarks on Aug. 6.
King had asserted Fosque's remarks defamed him and thus violated state law, but the ethics board rejected claims that the commissioner acted with actual malice.
"The defamation law in the statute pertains to civil actions, as in 'I want to sue you,' and not as a law that's applied, and so we said that doesn't apply — but if it were to apply, we would have found he was not defamed," Will said.
But Will also said there was a better way for Fosque to head off controversy during the forum itself, rather than the way events unfolded.
"Simply put, it could have sufficed if she had said (at the beginning of the forum), 'Look ... the views expressed by people in this forum are those (individuals beliefs) and not necessarily mine ... or the commissions,' rather than doing it the way she did," Will said.
"It's a way of just being a learning experience. We certainly want to encourage commissioners or other people to speak forward and come as panelists to participate in forums and discuss issues, even if they're controversial. And, he was the designated spokesman for the sheriff, and he was an invited guest so we certainly want to recognize that."
Fosque's attorney, Steve Reilly, said he and his client were disappointed by the decision to sustain two of the allegations King made against the commissioner. The attorney said he and his client had to decide how to proceed from here.
"I think the evidence and the law will dictate that there was no grounds whatsoever for the complaint brought by Mr. King," Reilly said. "That being said, we'll take a look at the decision and then we'll make a decision about what, if anything, to do thereafter."
