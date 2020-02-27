The University of Georgia announced one of its most visible alumna will deliver the commencement address to 2020 undergraduates come spring.
The school said Thursday ESPN reporter Maria Taylor will don robes and take the stage to inspire the Class of 2020 on May 8 in Sanford Stadium.
Taylor is a 2009 graduate of UGA with a degree in broadcast news from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and earned a Master of Business Administration in May 2013. She has risen through the ranks entering her seventh season as an analyst, host and reporter for ESPN.
Taylor played volleyball and basketball at UGA. The Alpharetta native was named to the All-Southeastern Conference volleyball team three times and was also a member of the USA A2 National Volleyball team.
In 2013, she was the sideline reporter on ESPN2’s weekly Saturday night prime-time college football telecast and covered the Orange Bowl. She also served as an analyst on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show, NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Preview Show and ESPN’s coverage of both the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Volleyball National Championship.
Taylor became the first African American female to co-host "College GameDay" in 2017. She has worked as the sideline reporter for ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” and the 2018, 2019 and 2020 College Football Playoff and National Championship games.
She previously served as the first female host of the SEC Network’s traveling college football show, “SEC Nation.” Prior to her role on “SEC Nation,” she helped launch the SEC Network as one of three studio hosts and worked as the SEC Primetime Saturday Night college football reporter.
Taylor co-founded Winning Edge Leadership Academy, a nonprofit dedicated to improving networking opportunities and providing training and professional development to people of color and women pursuing careers in the sports industry. Since 2015, the academy has helped more than 40 students to become the next generation of leaders in sports business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.