The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee who put out hits such as "Layla" and "Wonderful Tonight" will be in Gwinnett County this fall.
Concert promoters announced Monday that Eric Clapton will visit Duluth Sept. 23 for a concert at the Gas South Arena — formerly known as the Infinite Energy Arena — as part of a short eight-city North American tour. The tour will be Clapton's only performances in North America this year.
Tickets for his concert in Duluth go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on www.GasSouthDistrict.com or by calling 770-626-2464.
Clapton is known for his large catalogue of hits. in addition to "Layla" and Wonderful Tonight," he had hits with "Lay Down Sally," "Tears In Heaven," "Cocaine," "Change The World," "After Midnight" and his cover of Bob Marley's "I Shot The Sheriff." Before he embarked on a solo career, he also had hits such as "White Room" with the band, Cream, and "For Your Love" with the Yardbirds.
Clapton was first inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992, and then inducted for a second time as a member of Cream in 1993. He was inducted for a third time — for his work as a solo artist — in 2000.
Clapton will be backed on his tour by Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. Blues rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan will also be featured as a special guest.
