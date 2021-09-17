A bitcoin mining and diversified energy company is taking over the site of a former Sprint and Nextel data center in Norcross with plans to spend $145 million over the next five years for its own new data center.
CleanSpark purchased the building for $6.55 million and plans to open its data center, which will create 20 new jobs, in the building later this year. The $145 million that CleanSpark plans to invest in the facility over the next half-decade will be spent on both capital and human investments. The jobs created at the center will have an average annual wage of $50,000.
“We are delighted to add another company into the fold that reflects our commitment to sustainability,” Norcross Mayor Craig L. Newton said. “We are also exceptionally honored that such an innovative and forward-looking corporation as CleanSpark intentionally selected Norcross as home to its newest data center. Economic viability and environmental stability are directly tied together, and Norcross is fortunate that a growing number of companies recognize our dedication to both. We look forward to welcoming CleanSpark and the many jobs it will bring to our city later this year.”
CleanSpark's investment will include $7.5 million in property investment, $132 million in equipment and hardware investments, $4.1 million in human investments and a $2 million investment in power expansion that will be done in partnership with Georgia Power. The energy investment is expected to not only benefit the data center, but also people living near it. CleanSpark will participate in the state's Simple Solar program as well, with plans including the installation of onsite renewables, solar installations and other microgrid energy solutions.
The plan is for the site to be totally net carbon neutral.
“We believe bitcoin mining can make a positive contribution to the neighborhoods we operate in,” CleanSpark CEO and President Zach Bradford said. “We are committed to being socially and environmentally responsible partners and are proud to work with Partnership Gwinnett as we grow our relationships with other businesses and governmental organizations in Georgia.”
Local officials are joining in Norcross' excitement about the project.
"Gwinnett County’s momentum as a major player in job creation is distinct,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “With CleanSpark coming to Norcross, it means economic stability in a workforce tailored to providing solutions to modern energy challenges."
Gateway85 Community Improvement District Executive Director Emory Morsberger added, “Gateway85 CID and Partnership Gwinnett have been working hard to attract innovative companies like CleanSpark to the district. We’re thrilled to have a company not only focused on solving today’s energy challenges, but also adding more jobs to our economic base.”
Partnership Gwinnett Director of Business Retention and Expansion Deven Cason worked with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Power on the project, and CleanSpark is also working with Partnership Gwinnett on the company's plans for the property.
“In Gwinnett County, we are focused on technological innovation and creating an environment of advancement,” Cason said. “We are excited to welcome CleanSpark to Norcross and Gwinnett County.”
