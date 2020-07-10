Protesters are planning to call for the removal of Confederate symbols and memorials this weekend — at the site of one such memorial on the Lawrenceville Square.
The End the Confederacy Protest Rally is scheduled to take place from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday at the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse on the Lawrenceville Square. The event is being promoted on Facebook by the Alliance For Black Lives and The Global Purpose Approach.
More than 320 people had responded to the Facebook event posting for the protest by saying they either plan to attend or are interested in attending it.
"Healing starts with knowing our real history," organizers said in the Facebook event posting. "We must learn about the Confederacy and understand its true history of hurt and terror against Black people. We must then remove all public symbols of hate, racism, and terrorism because they are a public nuisance to the local community, our state, and the nation."
The historic courthouse grounds in downtown Lawrenceville have become one of the latest battlegrounds in the debate over whether Confederate memorials should be removed. A memorial to Gwinnett residents who fought for the Confederate States of America was erected on the grounds in 1993 by the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
A petition is being circulated by Gwinnett County commission District 1 candidate Kirkland Carden to remove the memorial. Solicitor General Brian Whiteside has also asked county commissioners to remove the memorial, and has also filed a petition in Gwinnett Superior Court to try and have a judge declare the monument a public nuisance and order its removal.
Proponents of removing the memorial have cited the fact that is close to the spot on the Lawrenceville Square where Charlie Hale, an African-American man, was lynched in 1911. They want signage that explains the history and impact of lynchings installed as a result.
Organizers of the planned protest on the Lawrenceville Square said they have three goals.
One is to call for support of bills that would ban the displaying of Confederate symbols, memorials and statues, as well as students or memorials to anyone who advocated slavery, from public property.
Of the other goals, one is to get those symbols removed and to get the names of buildings, streets and schools named for Confederate officials changed, and the other is to "end White supremacy in our educational system" by getting educational standards rewritten to include the histories of all ethnicities, cultures and races while also taking "specific actions to be an antiracist educational system."
Word of this weekend's planned protest on the Lawrenceville Square prompted Whiteside on Friday to warn that, while protests can take place Sunday, they must remain peaceful. An outbreak of violence will not be tolerated, his office said in a statement.
"Solicitor General Whiteside understands that both sides are passionate about beliefs, but we cannot let our emotions overtake our sense of civility," Whiteside's office said in the statement.
"Ultimately, lawless and reckless behavior on either side does little to advance a cause and only serves to foment division within our community. Everyone’s voice can be heard without useless violence or destruction of property."
