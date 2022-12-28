As we close out 2022, it’s a prime time to perform a financial checkup. Dr. Cathy McCrary, assistant professor of accounting at Georgia Gwinnett College, said many people have been pulled in several directions during the holidays and may not know where to start.

“With continued interest rate hikes, people are ultimately spending more,” she said. “That’s why it’s crucial to review where your money is going. A little time spent can result in big savings.”